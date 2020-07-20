Holt back-to-school planning coming next week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Holt Public Schools Superintendent David Hornak said he is using Governor Grecthen Whitmer’s return to school road map plan, but said it ultimately comes down to how much Ingham County can flatten the curve.

Hornak said he is weighing all of the options.

“Two primary angles to our plan: one is face-to face and one is an online option,” Hornak said.

Ellen Dally said she won’t be sending her child to school in the fall in fear of him bringing home the virus.

Dally is a cancer survivor and her husband has a compromised immune system.

“We’re more concerned with him carrying the virus home and giving it to us,” Dally said. “Now our second grader has a history of asthma which isn’t good. Anyone with kids knows that they’re not going to follow those guidelines and in the cafeteria and going outside for recess, there are so many chances for them to get the virus somehow and bring it home.”

If school is done virtually, Dally said she has a strict schedule for her son, which works out since her and her husband work from home.

“We made him get up, brush his teeth, and have him make breakfast and he started his school work right at 9 a.m.,” Dally said. “And he was getting through it. He was in first grade so it’s not like the school work is that difficult. He knew that if he got his school work done he would have the rest of the day to do whatever he wanted to do.”

The school district’s website has a temporary protocol in place if students are to return from school. It includes enhanced sanitation and health screenings for students and faculty.

The Lansing School District has already said students will be virtually learning for the first marking period. Grand Ledge is allowing parents to choose between online learning and face-to-face learning.

However, Whitmer could still move the state back into phase three of the re-opening plan, which calls for schools to close.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.