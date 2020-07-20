Advertisement

Holt Schools receives $3,000 donation for food services

The donations will help continue food services for the community.
Holt Schools receives $3 thousand donation
Holt Schools receives $3 thousand donation(Maureen Halliday)
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Holt Public Schools received a $3,000 donation to continue their efforts to feed the community during the pandemic.

The donation comes from the Kiwanis Club and Rotary Club.

Since schools were closed in March, the school district has been feeding students twice a week through its food program. It is funded by the government.

Holt went the extra mile to also feed the families of their students.

“We provide a grocery pack for the family and produce one day a week,” Superintendent David Hornak said. “We’re very proud of our efforts. Since March 13, we’ve issued well over 30,000 meals in addition to those grocery packs, in addition to the produce.”

The food program will continue throughout the summer and into the school year.

