Grand Ledge woman offering reward for information leading to cat thrower’s arrest

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - A Grand Ledge Woman says someone’s been throwing kittens out of a car at busy intersections, sometimes causing death.

She’s offering a reward for anyone who can help turn them in.

It makes me want to cry.

Patricia Lance says she heard from a co-worker on Monday that a kitten was thrown out of the car at the corner of M-100 and Saginaw in Grand Ledge.

Lance tells News 10 she spent all week looking for the kitten.

Patricia Lance says someone's been throwing kittens out of a car at busy intersections in Grand Ledge, sometimes causing death

“On Friday I was notified that the kitten had died in the road,” said Lance. “It makes me want to cry. It’s ridiculous. It was a beautiful kitten, there are animal rescues, there are all kinds of options. You don’t need to throw an animal out of the window. That kitten didn’t stand a chance.”

Lance started a reward from her two companies to help find the culprit.

Soon, her clients and community members joined in.

“It’s now in excess of $1,300 and going up. This is an animal-loving community, and we will not tolerate this kind of behavior,” said Lance. Someone knows who did this. They need to speak up.”

Lance tells me there have been three additional reports of cat deaths along Saginaw and three more kittens were reported thrown out in Portland.

She hopes whoever is doing it can be found before it happens again.

"They're going to do it again, they've done it before. It's entertaining to them obviously."

Lance tells me the person who threw the kitten was in a dark car with four doors.

News 10 reached out to the Grand Ledge Police Department for more information.

If you know anything, contact the Grand Ledge Police Department.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.