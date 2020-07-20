Advertisement

East Lansing City Council to meet Monday following mayor’s resignation

Mayor Ruth Beier resigned in the middle of a meeting last week.
By Spencer Soicher
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing City Council is meeting Monday to try and fill two recently opened seats. The council is going to meet at 7 p.m. over a Zoom to discuss how they’re going to fill the unexpectedly open spots.

The two seats are open because the city’s mayor, Ruth Beier, and the city’s mayor before Beier, Mark Meadows, abruptly quit a few hours into a council meeting last week.

Beier, who told her former colleagues, "sayonara" as she quit, is upset that the East Lansing City Council voted to not renew the contract of the city attorney without a written public reason.

Now, the council will meet to figure out how they are going to fill those seats. East Lansing residents can apply to fill the vacant positions. The remaining council members must choose the two new candidates within 30 days.

Aaron Stephens has been tabbed as the city’s new mayor for now. Stephens says this will be his first and only term as East Lansing Mayor. Stephens is expected to serve until November 2021.

