Detroit Group files injunction to stop summer classes

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A coalition has filed an injunction in Wayne County Circuit Court against the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

In a press release sent to News 10, the Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action, Integration and Immigrant Rights, and Fight for Equality by Any Means Necessary said the injunction was filed in order to stop in-person summer school in Detroit “immediately to prevent exposing Detroit children to COVID-19.”

The coalition accuses Governor Gretchen Whitmer, along with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Superintendent Nikolai Vitti, of using Detroit children as “guinea pigs for a heard immunity experiment.”

“It is despicable,” Detroit schoolteacher and lead plaintiff Benjamin Royal said. “Anyone who is defending that policy and hiding behind ‘individual choice’ not only has no idea how a pandemic spreads (or pretends not to), they are doing Trump’s dirty work for him.”

The press release said the injunction was filed almost a week after the Detroit School Board approve the district’s reopening plan, and it was opposed by everyone who spoke at a July 14 Detroit School Board meeting.

The release said there is “no way” to safely reopen schools with COVID-19 cases rise and hospitals become “overwhelmed.”

Last week, protesters stood outside ABC Student Transportation, located on the city’s west side. After three mornings of protests, police arrested 11 of the nearly 20 protesters on site.

