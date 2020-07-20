Clerks taking COVID-19 precautions for in-person voting

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The August primary elections will look different than the presidential primary in March.

Michigan announced its first cases of COVID-19 after polls closed March 10. Now, the state is doing what it can to stop the spread of the virus while allowing people to practice their right to vote.

“We still have all the polling locations open on Election Day,” Meridian Township Clerk Brett Dreyfus said.

Long lines and lines of voting booths are a thing in the past. Dreyfus is working on getting precincts ready for Election Day during a pandemic.

"We're doing everything we can to protect them during this COVID-19 situation," he said.

To help, the Michigan Secretary of State’s office is spending about $10 million to help local jurisdictions. About $2.2 million of that was spent on personal protection equipment kits for each precinct.

“They will see very similar procedures at the polling location, with more disinfectant, masks and face shields,” Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum said.

Dreyfus said if people are worried about another coronavirus outbreak, the safest way to vote is absentee.

The Secretary of State’s office said more than 1.6 million Michiganders are taking advantage of this option, which would mean shorter lines on election days.

“I would be surprised if we had more than a 100 voters per precinct,” Dreyfus said. “So 100 voters over the course of the day means about one or two coming in at a pop.”

Masks aren’t required to vote, but they are highly encouraged. Each polling location could have different accommodations for voters who choose not to wear a mask.

Those who want to avoid the polls can still vote absentee until August 3.

