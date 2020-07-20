City of Jackson stresses importance of following public event procedures

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson is reminding residents and event organizers that every time a public event is held in a city park, recreation facility or street, there must be a approval process in order for the location to be secured.

Since the Stay at Home order was lifted, the city has seen multiple events quickly organized and held in city parks and outdoor recreation facilities without permits.

For approval, a completed special event application must be received by the Downtown Development Authority two months before the event. Applications are then accepted by the DDA and forwarded to other committees and departments for review before final city council approval.

Now, organizers are required to include COVID-19 safety plans in their applications.

“Completing the approval process ensures you get the exclusive use of city property and no one else can use the space you’ve reserved,” DDA Executive Director Cory Mays said. “It also allows you to work with the city on trash removal, equipment use, road closures, police assistance and other services if needed.”

Public art projects, such as murals, must also be approved by the city before they’re started.

To download a special event application, click here.

Questions about events and art projects can be directed to the Downtown Development Authority at 517-788-4355 or cmays@cityofjackson.org.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.