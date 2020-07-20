California Wipes Out Fall High School Sports
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
UNDATED (AP) - California’s governing body for high school sports says the 2020-21 seasons will begin no earlier than December. The California Interscholastic Federation said the normal fall, winter and spring sports seasons will be condensed into two seasons. The federation set time frames for most playoffs and championships. Football will complete its playoffs and championships by mid-April. Actual regular season and playoff schedules will be set separately.