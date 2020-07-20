BWL closes westbound traffic lane on West Mount Hope

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Heads up if you travel on West Mount Hope as part of your commute.

The Lansing Board of Water & Light has closed the westbound traffic lane on West Mount Hope Highway for replacement and installation of utility poles on the north side of the road.

The City of Lansing Public Service Department said the work is expected to be finished by 3 p.m. Friday, July 24.

Drivers will be rerouted to Millett Highway.

The city said access to local area residencies and businesses will be maintained.

