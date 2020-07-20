Advertisement

BWL closes westbound traffic lane on West Mount Hope

Highway construction cone
Highway construction cone(WTOK)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Heads up if you travel on West Mount Hope as part of your commute.

The Lansing Board of Water & Light has closed the westbound traffic lane on West Mount Hope Highway for replacement and installation of utility poles on the north side of the road.

The City of Lansing Public Service Department said the work is expected to be finished by 3 p.m. Friday, July 24.

Drivers will be rerouted to Millett Highway.

The city said access to local area residencies and businesses will be maintained.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Traffic

UPDATE: Eastbound lanes of I-496 set to be completed July 24

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
MDOT said it has invested nearly $60 million to improve I-496 between I-96 and Lansing Road.

Traffic

Beaujardin Drive to close for construction

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT
|
By News 10
The road will be closed beginning Monday, July 6.

Traffic

Enterprise Drive to be closed for road reconstruction

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 1:41 PM EDT
|
By News 10
The City of Lansing Public Service Department said the work is expected to be completed by mid-August.

Traffic

East Lansing provides updates on Trowbridge, Forest Road projects

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:07 AM EDT
|
By News 10
East Lansing Department of Public works says crews will begin paving eastbound and westbound outside lanes of Trowbridge Road Thursday, June 25.

Latest News

Traffic

Portion of Lansing River Trail to be closed for repairs

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 1:45 PM EDT
|
By News 10
The City of Lansing Public Service Department said Lansing River Trail between Elm Street and Pennsylvania Avenue will be closed.

Traffic

Jolly and Aurelius Road intersection to be closed for resurfacing

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 1:53 PM EDT
|
By News 10
The City of Lansing Public Service Department said resurfacing will begin Wednesday, June 24.

Traffic

Trowbridge Road paving to continue this weekend

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT
|
By News 10
Paving will take place on Trowbridge Road between Harrison Road and Arbor Drive June 20 and will continue through next week.

Traffic

North Grand River Avenue to close Monday

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 9:35 AM EDT
|
By News 10
North Grand River Avenue is being closed for utility work.

Traffic

South Cedar Street partly closing for repairs

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 1:13 PM EDT
|
By News 10
Water service begins Thursday on South Cedar Street.

Traffic

West Franklin Street to undergo construction in Jackson

Updated: Jun. 5, 2020 at 1:25 PM EDT
|
By News 10
The city said the construction will take place between South Brown Street and South West Avenue.