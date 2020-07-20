Blue Jays Looking For Home Stadium This Season

-TORONTO (AP) - The Blue Jays are talking to several teams about sharing a major league ballpark this season after Canada’s government barred Toronto from playing in its home stadium amid the coronavirus pandemic. General manager Ross Atkins says they would much rather be in a major league facility. He declined to say what teams they are talking to but said they have more than five contingency plans after Canada denied the team request to play at Rogers Centre because the regular-season schedule would require frequent travel back and forth from the United States, where COVID-19 cases are surging.