Beech Street and Elm Street to be closed for utility work

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, Beech Street and E. Elm Street will be closed due to sewer work in the intersection. The closure is expected to be complete by the end of the workday.

Around Wednesday, July 29, 2020, the closure will be re-established. Traffic advisory will be issued to confirm the date of this closure beforehand.

Detours will be provided as follows:

Northbound Beech Street Detour (from the Beech Street Bridge):

West on E. Elm St. to S. Cedar St.

North on S. Cedar St. to Hazel St.

East on Hazel St. to Beech St.

Southbound Beech Street Detour (from Hazel Street):

West on Hazel St. to Cedar St.

North on Cedar St. to the turnaround/loop (loop located north of I-496)

South on Cedar St. to Hazel St.

Eastbound Elm Street Detour:

North on Cedar St. to Hazel St.

East on Hazel St.

For additional information and or questions, please contact the City of Lansing Public Service Department at 517-483-4455.

