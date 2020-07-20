Baseball Set To Resume At Cooley Law School Stadium

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts’ so called Lemonade League will open play Thursday night at Cooley Law School Stadium. College players from 18 schools comprise the two teams who will meet 20 times until August 20th. The games will be seven innings with a home run derby determining extra inning games. Seating is limited to 100 fans and $12 tickets may be purchased online at the Lugnuts’ website.

