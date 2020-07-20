Advertisement

Baseball Set To Resume At Cooley Law School Stadium

In an otherwise empty ballpark, grounds crew members continue to keep the Seattle Mariners' field in playing shape as the ballpark goes into its seventh week without baseball played because of the coronavirus outbreak, Monday, May 11, 2020, in Seattle. A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that Major League Baseball owners have given the go-ahead to making a proposal to the players' union that could lead to the coronavirus-delayed season starting around the Fourth of July weekend in ballparks without fans. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts’ so called Lemonade League will open play Thursday night at Cooley Law School Stadium. College players from 18 schools comprise the two teams who will meet 20 times until August 20th. The games will be seven innings with a home run derby determining extra inning games. Seating is limited to 100 fans and $12 tickets may be purchased online at the Lugnuts’ website.

