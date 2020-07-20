Attorney General appeals judge’s ruling
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Attorney General Dana Nessel is appealing a judge’s order that dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon.
Nessel filed a claim (354013) for a review of Eaton County Judge John Maurer’s ruling.
Simon was accused of lying to investigators about the timeline in which she found out about a 2014 complaint against gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.
She was charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors. Simon was ordered to trial last year.
