Attorney General appeals judge’s ruling

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Attorney General Dana Nessel is appealing a judge’s order that dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon.

Nessel filed a claim (354013) for a review of Eaton County Judge John Maurer’s ruling.

Simon was accused of lying to investigators about the timeline in which she found out about a 2014 complaint against gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

She was charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors. Simon was ordered to trial last year.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.