American Airlines unveils touchless kiosks

(NBC) -American Airlines will roll out a new touchless check-in experience.

Customers who would like to check baggage can indicate how many bags they plan to check on the American Airlines app or website.

When the customer arrives at the check-in kiosk, they can scan the boarding pass on their phone or one they printed out at home. The kiosk then prints the bag tags, all without the customer having to touch the kiosk.

This new technology will be in place at more than 230 airports. This is an extension of American’s Clean Commitment to Customers program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

