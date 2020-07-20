Advertisement

3 dead, 1 wounded in overnight shooting at Detroit eatery

(WNDU)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect was in custody after three men were killed and a fourth was wounded in an overnight shooting at a restaurant on Detroit’s west side, police said Monday.

Detroit Police Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood said the suspect was in custody in late Sunday’s shooting at A. Eagle’s Coney Island, but she offered no additional details about that person or the four shooting victims, local media reported.

Kirkwood also did not offer a motive for the slayings, saying only that it was still being investigated.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the 11 p.m. Sunday shooting to call police at ‪313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

That shooting was among a string of violent crimes in Detroit over the weekend, including a Saturday shooting during a carjacking that killed a 26-year-old man and injured three other people.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said last month there had been an increase in violent crime in the city, most likely a result of the pandemic and stay-at-home order that has stressed people out and recent protests.

