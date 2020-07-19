Advertisement

Woman gives birth while in coma

A mother in New Hampshire is sharing her story after she went into a coma due to COVID-19 while pregnant.
A mother in New Hampshire is sharing her story after she went into a coma due to COVID-19 while pregnant.(Dartmouth-Hitchcock)
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 5:31 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHUA, N.H. - A mother in New Hampshire is sharing her story after she went into a coma due to COVID-19 while pregnant. She woke up to find her baby had been born.

“I’m like, ‘Wow, this is amazing. I’m thankful that I’m alive,’” said Rocio Casalduc.

Casalduc is also thankful her newborn daughter Victoria is alive.

When the 20-year-old developed a dry cough during her second pregnancy, she went to the hospital, where she was tested for COVID-19.

“I was COVID positive, and that’s when I just, I just dropped. I couldn’t even think I was so nervous,” she said.

Casalduc said she answered some difficult questions.

“If I had to choose between me or my daughter’s life, who would I choose, and that’s when I don’t even know, I just started to cry,” she said.

Casalduc said she asked doctors to save her baby's life before she was intubated and went into a coma for three weeks

She woke up at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon and learned she had given birth to little Victoria about three months early. She also learned that her family -- her mother, sister, boyfriend and baby son -- all had COVID-19, too, and all had recovered.

Baby Victoria is still in the hospital, but she's on the path to recovery.

“I just told them we’re not going to let her leave so soon. We’re going to fight. She’s a fighter just like me,” Casalduc said.

“Up to this day today, she’s still fighting. She’s still a little sick, but she’s like me: she’s a fighter,” she added.

Latest News

Coronavirus

UK coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test

Updated: moments ago
|
By MARIA CHENG
In research published Monday in the journal Lancet, scientists said that they found their experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response in people aged 18 to 55 that lasted at least two months after they were immunized.

National

Son of US District Judge Esther Salas killed, husband shot

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Maryclaire Dale
A gunman posing as a delivery person shot and killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge and wounded her husband at their New Jersey home before fleeing, according to judiciary officials.

National

Black children die more often after surgery, new research shows

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By LINDSEY TANNER
The study published Monday in Pediatrics echoes evidence seen in adults.

News

Hundreds of jobs available at Sparrow

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
A job fair will be held Tuesday and Wednesday.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases rise, more than 140,000 dead in US

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
Coronavirus cases rise, more than 140,000 dead in US

Latest News

National Politics

Over 100 apply to replace Rep. Lewis on November ballot

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Georgia Democrats will sift through over 100 applications Monday to decide who will replace Rep. John Lewis on the November ballot.

National Politics

Biden eyes GOP supporters while Trump focuses on his base

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES
In the four months since Joe Biden effectively won the Democratic presidential nomination, he has focused on consolidating the party’s divergent and often warring factions.

News

East Lansing City Council to meet Monday following mayor’s resignation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Spencer Soicher
Mayor Ruth Beier resigned in the middle of a meeting last week.

National

Portland police: Federal agents used gas against protesters

Updated: 1 hour ago
Portland police early Monday detailed another night of conflict between protesters and federal forces outside the U.S. courthouse in Oregon’s largest city, including a small fire outside the building and tear gas deployed to disperse the crowd.

National

Twitter: Hack hit 130 accounts, company ‘embarrassed’

Updated: 1 hours ago
Twitter says the hack that compromised the accounts of some of its most high-profile users targeted 130 people.

National

GRAPHIC: Navy vet says he asked federal troops in Portland a question before they attacked him

Updated: 1 hours ago
Chris David, a Navy vet, was struck repeatedly by federal law enforcement officers outside the courthouse building.