Wayne County receives $7.5M to assist small businesses

(Will Thomas)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wayne County has received $7.5 million to assist small businesses suffering through the coronavirus pandemic.

The small business grants from the Michigan Economic Development Corp. are through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The funding is in addition to $50 million in small business readiness grants Wayne County allocated to small businesses about two weeks ago.

The county is expanding its small business grant program and has started a second phase of applications through Aug. 5. The county says applications will be processed in batches on a first-come, first-served basis.

County businesses or nonprofits applying for funds must have fewer than 50 full-time employees and demonstrate a financial loss during April and May due to COVID-19 virus.

“Wayne County has been hit hard during this pandemic and that includes our small business owners and nonprofits,” County Executive Warren Evans said. “Expanding our successful program and granting continued assistance will help even more businesses keep their doors open and provide safe service that our residents need.”

