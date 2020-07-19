Advertisement

US appeals court overrules Texas GOP’s in-person convention

Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 7:40 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A federal appeals court has overruled a judge’s decision allowing the Texas Republican Party to hold an in-person convention in Houston, marking a big win for the nation’s fourth-largest city in an ongoing battle with the state GOP.

In an order issued Saturday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals stayed Friday’s ruling that would have permitted the Republican Party of Texas to host an in-person convention at the George R. Brown Convention Center. It came one day after Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner vowed to appeal the case.

Judge Lynn Hughes, of the Southern District of Texas, had ruled Friday that the city of Houston violated the GOP's constitutional rights by canceling the event.

Turner, a Democrat, had directed convention center operators earlier this month to cancel the Texas GOP's contract to hold an in-person convention this weekend. The mayor said he believed the three-day event could not be held safely amid a surge of coronavirus cases in Houston and much of Texas.

The party sued, alleging breach of contract, but it lost an appeal at the Texas Supreme Court on Monday.

The ruling Saturday came as Texas reported more than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, for the fifth consecutive day and more than 100 deaths linked to the disease for the fourth day in a row.

State health officials also noted Saturday that there were another 10,158 confirmed coronavirus cases and 130 additional fatalities.

Hospitals in the Texas have been straining under one of the worst outbreaks in the United States. The total number of Texans hospitalized with the disease rose to 10,658 Saturday, from 10,632 Friday. That seven-day average for positive tests was just over 16%.

The in-person convention was initially set to run from Thursday to Saturday. But James Dickey, chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, said Friday the party was still on-track to try a virtual gathering this weekend.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

UK coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test

Updated: moments ago
|
By MARIA CHENG
In research published Monday in the journal Lancet, scientists said that they found their experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response in people aged 18 to 55 that lasted at least two months after they were immunized.

National

Son of US District Judge Esther Salas killed, husband shot

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Maryclaire Dale
A gunman posing as a delivery person shot and killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge and wounded her husband at their New Jersey home before fleeing, according to judiciary officials.

National

Black children die more often after surgery, new research shows

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By LINDSEY TANNER
The study published Monday in Pediatrics echoes evidence seen in adults.

News

Hundreds of jobs available at Sparrow

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
A job fair will be held Tuesday and Wednesday.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases rise, more than 140,000 dead in US

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
Coronavirus cases rise, more than 140,000 dead in US

Latest News

National Politics

Over 100 apply to replace Rep. Lewis on November ballot

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Georgia Democrats will sift through over 100 applications Monday to decide who will replace Rep. John Lewis on the November ballot.

National Politics

Biden eyes GOP supporters while Trump focuses on his base

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES
In the four months since Joe Biden effectively won the Democratic presidential nomination, he has focused on consolidating the party’s divergent and often warring factions.

News

East Lansing City Council to meet Monday following mayor’s resignation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Spencer Soicher
Mayor Ruth Beier resigned in the middle of a meeting last week.

National

Portland police: Federal agents used gas against protesters

Updated: 1 hour ago
Portland police early Monday detailed another night of conflict between protesters and federal forces outside the U.S. courthouse in Oregon’s largest city, including a small fire outside the building and tear gas deployed to disperse the crowd.

National

Twitter: Hack hit 130 accounts, company ‘embarrassed’

Updated: 1 hours ago
Twitter says the hack that compromised the accounts of some of its most high-profile users targeted 130 people.

National

GRAPHIC: Navy vet says he asked federal troops in Portland a question before they attacked him

Updated: 1 hours ago
Chris David, a Navy vet, was struck repeatedly by federal law enforcement officers outside the courthouse building.