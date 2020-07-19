United Arab Emirates spacecraft blasts off from Japan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A United Arab Emirates spacecraft has begun its journey to Mars in what is the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission. Monday’s launch from Japan of the spacecraft named Amal, or Hope, marks the start of the seven-month journey to the red planet. The probe will study the upper atmosphere and monitor climate change while circling Mars for at least two years. The craft is expected to reach Mars in February 2021, the year the UAE celebrates 50 years since its formation.

