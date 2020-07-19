State health officials confirm 483 new cases of COVID, 2 deaths.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The novel coroanvirus continues to haunt the Great Lake State of Michigan, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirms 483 new coronavirus cases and 2 deaths as of Sunday, July 19.

This raises the state total to 73,663 cases and 6,119 deaths.

Ingham County reported 1,245 cases and 29 deaths.

Jackson County reported 560 cases and 31 deaths.

Eaton County reported 298 cases and seven deaths.

Clinton County reports 271 cases and 12 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 270 cases and 27 deaths.

Despite the continued rise in cases there is some good news. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 55,162 people have recovered from COVID-19, up over one thousand from last week.

This statistic is updated on Saturdays.

