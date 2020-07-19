Advertisement

Prosecutor: Video shows NYC dismemberment suspect buying saw

Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 9:35 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Surveillance video shows the personal assistant charged in the death of a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur found dismembered in his luxury Manhattan condo buying the electric saw and cleaning supplies that were left near the body, prosecutors said Saturday.

Tyrese Haspil, 21, was arraigned just after midnight on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Fahim Saleh, whose beheaded and armless body was found Tuesday by a cousin. Haspil pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail.

Investigators have recovered security video from Monday afternoon showing a man identified as Haspil following Saleh up the elevator to the full-floor, two-bedroom apartment and shooting him with a stun gun, causing him to fall to the floor, according to the criminal complaint.

The masked person following Saleh was dressed entirely in black, according to a law enforcement official who was briefed on the case but wasn't authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Video surveillance from a hardware store Tuesday morning shows a man identified as Haspil purchasing the saw and cleaning supplies found at the seventh-floor apartment on the Lower East Side, according to the complaint.

Haspil's attorneys said he has had no prior contact with the criminal justice system and that there "is much more to this narrative" than the accusations and his arrest.

"We are in the very earliest stages of ferreting out the truth. The life of this case promises to be long and complex. As the attorneys for Mr. Haspil, we urge the public to keep an open mind," read a prepared statement from Legal Aid Society attorneys Sam Roberts and Neville Mitchell.

Officers responding to the cousin's 911 call discovered Saleh's clothed torso, bags containing a head and arms and an electric saw in the living room of his apartment on the Lower East Side, police said.

Saleh was stabbed five times in the neck and torso and had wounds on his arm and left hand. He was dismembered just below the knees, at both shoulders and the neck, according to court papers.

Haspil handled finances and personal matters for Saleh, whose ventures included a ride-hailing service in Nigeria, Gokada.

Saleh's LinkedIn biography described him as a self-taught businessman who founded Gokada, building on his experience of first "seeing an opportunity in his parent's native country of Bangladesh" and starting that country's largest ride-sharing company. It said he also invested in a similar venture in Colombia.

___

Associated Press journalist Michael R. Sisak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

UK coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test

Updated: moments ago
|
By MARIA CHENG
In research published Monday in the journal Lancet, scientists said that they found their experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response in people aged 18 to 55 that lasted at least two months after they were immunized.

National

Son of US District Judge Esther Salas killed, husband shot

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Maryclaire Dale
A gunman posing as a delivery person shot and killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge and wounded her husband at their New Jersey home before fleeing, according to judiciary officials.

National

Black children die more often after surgery, new research shows

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By LINDSEY TANNER
The study published Monday in Pediatrics echoes evidence seen in adults.

News

Hundreds of jobs available at Sparrow

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
A job fair will be held Tuesday and Wednesday.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases rise, more than 140,000 dead in US

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
Coronavirus cases rise, more than 140,000 dead in US

Latest News

National Politics

Over 100 apply to replace Rep. Lewis on November ballot

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Georgia Democrats will sift through over 100 applications Monday to decide who will replace Rep. John Lewis on the November ballot.

National Politics

Biden eyes GOP supporters while Trump focuses on his base

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES
In the four months since Joe Biden effectively won the Democratic presidential nomination, he has focused on consolidating the party’s divergent and often warring factions.

News

East Lansing City Council to meet Monday following mayor’s resignation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Spencer Soicher
Mayor Ruth Beier resigned in the middle of a meeting last week.

National

Portland police: Federal agents used gas against protesters

Updated: 1 hour ago
Portland police early Monday detailed another night of conflict between protesters and federal forces outside the U.S. courthouse in Oregon’s largest city, including a small fire outside the building and tear gas deployed to disperse the crowd.

National

Twitter: Hack hit 130 accounts, company ‘embarrassed’

Updated: 1 hours ago
Twitter says the hack that compromised the accounts of some of its most high-profile users targeted 130 people.

National

GRAPHIC: Navy vet says he asked federal troops in Portland a question before they attacked him

Updated: 1 hours ago
Chris David, a Navy vet, was struck repeatedly by federal law enforcement officers outside the courthouse building.