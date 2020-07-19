Hillsdale College holds in-person graduation

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Despite coronavirus concerns, Hillsdale College held their in-person graduation, becoming the first in the state to do so.

Hillsdale officials tell News 10 that they’re following guidelines presented by the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization.

Hillsdale County residents like Cindy Suire say it’s still a bad idea.

“‘Oh, I get to come and see my friends again, and give them a hug.' That’s what we don’t want. And they’re going to be doing it there,” Suire said. ”People used to care and watch out for one another. A lot of people are dying from this, and a lot of people just don’t care.

According to the Hillsdale College’s website, there are just under 1,500 undergraduate students, with 69% from out of state.

Robert Norton, Vice President and General Counsel for Hillsdale College, tells News 10 they’re following guidelines.

“The college is very mindful of not creating a public health and safety risk...We have the 6-foot spacing...The hand sanitizers, the masks, we’re trying to minimize the chance people would be close even in the outdoor environment...So we believe we exceed the CDC guidelines and the WHO guidelines,” Norton said.

He added that they reached out to state officials and epidemiologists as early as a month before the event.

Hillsdale mayor Adam Stockford says even though there’s a chance there will be an outbreak, he’s not worried.

“You could have your neighbor over to your house and catch coronavirus from them. I don’t have any specific concerns about it, but I’m sure it’s a possibility,” he said.

Stockford adds that since Hillsdale College is a private institution, he won’t crack down on their large gathering.

“It’s not typical for our city government to get involved in the affairs of private institutions,” said Stockford. “I’m not in the business of trying to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Suire tells me she hopes those in attendance follow the guidelines.

“I have COPD. I can’t even breathe through [my mask] But I’m doing my part.”

She’s still scared the county will see a spike in cases.

“Now it might be a red zone. I’ll be scared to death.”

Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement on the graduation:

“Organized gatherings of more than 100 people are prohibited by law in that part of the state, and such events clearly show a lack of consideration for the dangerous threat this virus presents. Should this event proceed, we trust the local law enforcement agencies to exercise their authority and discretion in their enforcement efforts. We sympathize with those who want to celebrate the success of college graduates, but the unfortunate circumstances surrounding this pandemic have made that difficult for many, and we encourage alternatives to large assemblies that could further jeopardize the health of many people.”

