German company develops app to detect coronavirus

(WHSV)
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
GILCHING, Germany - A German tech company is in the process of developing an app aimed at detecting coronavirus.

It uses the sounds of coughing and sneezing as well as voice recognition. Users are asked to record audio of themselves coughing, sneezing or speaking.

The technology begins to learn from those vocal characteristics and compares the data to recordings of COVID-19 patients.

The company claims that age, gender and health conditions can all be automatically detected by the recordings.

According to Audeering’s CEO and co-founder, a large amount of voluntary data from the public is also required in order for the cough app to be successful.

