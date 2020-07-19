35 year-old Williamston man drowns at state park

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 35 year-old Williamston man drowned at Sleepy hollow State Park.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, police responded to a call about a canoe that overturned around 5 p.m.

Three men were fishing when the canoe tipped.

Police say two of the men were able to swim to shore.

According to police the body was recovered around 6 p.m.

