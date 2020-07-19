35 year-old Williamston man drowns at state park
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 9:10 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 35 year-old Williamston man drowned at Sleepy hollow State Park.
According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, police responded to a call about a canoe that overturned around 5 p.m.
Three men were fishing when the canoe tipped.
Police say two of the men were able to swim to shore.
According to police the body was recovered around 6 p.m.
