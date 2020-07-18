Sparrow offers COVID testing at local church

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the first time, Sparrow Hospital is partnering with a local church to provide drive-thru COVID-19 testing for community members.

Sparrow says COVID-19 has impacted communities of color at a disproportionate rate so the local hospital and the Union Missionary Baptist Church came together on Saturday, to make sure some of the most vulnerable populations have access to care.

“People of color have been disproportionately impacted by this virus and it’s mostly because of their inaccessibility to healthcare... in a statement that by having this testing available, helps further that discussion and hopefully close that gap,” said Wayne Lynn, Chairman of Deacons, Union Missionary Baptist Church.

Hundreds of people were tested at this temporary location Saturday.

Sparrow says thousands of people have already received testing at Sparrow drive-thru locations throughout the community

