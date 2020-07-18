Advertisement

Michigan tops 73,000 cases of COVID-19, over 55,000 recoveries

(MGN Image with WLUC Edits in Canva) (WLUC)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 3:15 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The coronavirus crisis continues, as state health officials confirm 678 new coronavirus cases in Michigan and nine new deaths linked to the virus.

The state total now sits at 73,180 cases and 6,117 deaths.

Ingham County reports 1,223 cases and 29 deaths.

Jackson County reported 554 cases and 31 deaths.

Eaton County reports 299 cases and seven deaths.

Clinton County reported 270 cases and 12 deaths.

Shiawassee County reported 267 cases and 27 deaths.

However, the Michigan Department of Health and human Services reports 55,162 people have recovered from the virus, up over 1,000 from last week’s report.

This statistic is updated on Saturdays.

