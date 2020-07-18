Advertisement

Lansing woman dies after car crash

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(WRDW)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 7:17 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 29-year-old Lansing woman has died after a car crash this morning.

Police say it happened on the 500 block of South Martin Luther King Boulevard and Kalamazoo around 4 am.

Lansing police say the woman was the passenger in the car and had significant injuries.

She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

This was a single car accident.

The crash is still under investigation.

