Hundreds rally for immigration reform

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many walking the streets Saturday, calling for change.

Hundreds of cars filled Lansing’s streets for a rally in support of immigration reform.

Organizers say the goal of this demonstration is to bring attention to bias against immigrants, that they say causes family separation and risk of deportation to their kids.

“I’ve lived in this country for the last 14 years. I’m doing everything right for the law. The only reason, because I was born in India, I am being discriminated. If I was born in any other country, I would have gotten my green card or citizenship by now,” said organizer, Ram Reddy.

Participants began at 4 Saturday afternoon, marching from Lansing Community College to the State Capitol, where they continue with a car rally.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.