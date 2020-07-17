Schools Rule: Holt’s Early College Program Part II

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -In this edition of ‘Schools Rule,’ WILX News 10 is following up with two students in Holt’s Early College Program.

Two young women are working toward their Associate’s Degrees at the same time as their High School Diplomas—and they had to do it all while navigating the Coronavirus Pandemic.

“It’s like, okay I’m going to be doing high school and college classes this is going to be tough,” explained Gladys Kamdem, an Early College student.

Kamdem just walked across her graduation stage but still has one more year of school before she earns her High School Diploma.

“I’ve learned a lot more about myself going through this program and I just feel like I’ve grown so much throughout the process,” said Mimi Gutierrez, an Early College student.

Their high school process has been unique. Not only are they both enrolled in college and in high school courses, but both young women also had to juggle that extra course load during a global pandemic.

“I feel like interaction is one of the most important things,” said Kamdem. “We had a lot of great supporters during the process.”

Kamdem says it was important to stay on top of coursework and that Holt’s support made the process that much easier.

Gutierrez says handling the extra course load made it easier for her to transition to online learning.

“I enjoyed the flexibility so much that down the line I’m going to continue to do the nursing program at LCC,” said Gutierrez.

Kamdem and Gutierrez will both be enrolled in LCC next school year with plans to pursue careers in health care.

“Really reflect on why you’re doing it because if you don’ really know why you’re doing what you’re doing you’re not going to have the drive or the motivation to do what you’re supposed to do,” advised Kamdem.

“I’m taking some Biology classes next semester and those have to be online and we have certain times of when we have to log in and be present online,” said Gutierrez.

Kamdem is majoring in Biology and says she would like to be a Doctor someday. Gutierrez plans to continue her college career at LCC and then U of M Flint to become a nurse.

