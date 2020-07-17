School sports starting in fall as ‘traditionally scheduled,’ MHSAA says

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced Friday a plan to open fall sports for schools with some planning around COVID-19 pandemic concerns.

High school football practices are scheduled to start Aug. 10. Other fall sports are supposed to begin practice Aug. 12.

If all fall sports are suspended, they would be completed into 2021 on a reconfigured calendar, the news release said.

“However, if the situation deems it necessary, the start of some or all fall sports practices or competitions could be delayed,” the release said. “The next step in the plan’s progression calls for lower-risk fall sports that can be played to be completed, with higher-risk Fall sports postponed until later in the school year.”

MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said in the release that safety is a priority.

“Our plan moving forward is fall in the fall, starting on time,” Uyl said. “We’re excited to continue moving forward to bring back sports safely. It’s important for keeping students in our schools and keeping students in our sports programs.”

The Lansing School District announced Thursday it will begin the 2020-21 school year with 100 percent virtual learning.

Superintendent Dam Sinicropi said in a statement that he hopes to get students back to in-person learning as soon as possible.

“Hopefully we can begin to get our students back into the classroom at their school with their teachers by the end of the first marking period, which is around the first week in November,” Sinicropi said.

Thursday, Michigan state health officials reported 645 additional cases of COVID-19, with 16 deaths.

The total number of cases for Michigan is 71,842 with 6,101 deaths.

