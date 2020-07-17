Advertisement

Parents react to Lansing’s online learning plan

By Christiana Ford
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing School District parents have mixed feelings about the decision to move students to online only classes when school resumes in the fall.

For Kelsea Dillard, the mom of a theater loving student at Dwight Rich School of the Arts, the move was music to her ears.

“Honestly, with a lot of other school districts not having said anything, I was glad to have some feedback,” Dillard said.

Following right behind that excitement came some questions.

“My concerns would be children absolutely do miss out on the social interaction,” Dillard said. “Having face-to-face interaction with other students is quite significant, but I mean honestly, I would rather have my daughter safe than to have her exposed to children who may be asymptomatic.”

Dillard said it helps that she’s already home during school hours, but she’s not a teacher.

“So it does mean a little bit different for me,” Dillard said. “Fourth grade was a head scratcher for sure, so I can only imagine what fifth grade is going to look like.”

Christine Gonzalez has even more concern. She will attempt to help her four kids at four different schools while working outside the home.

“I would like to still see the schools be face-to-face not online,” Gonzalez said. “It was stressful for me as a parent for me to come home and do homework. I mean I support my kids, but as a working mom doing the mom life, that’s more work on the parents I think.”

Parents of students with disabilities who require specialized instruction say they are working as hard as they can, but feel like their kids are getting left behind.

“A lot of parents who have kids with education and 504 plans are not going to be satisfied with the answer that was given today, far from it,” third grade parent Brian Hagler said. “It’s hard enough to do virtual learning with kids who don’t have any quote-unquote special needs. If you have a kid with a disability — physical, mental or psychological — it’s going to make it 10 times more difficult.”

Hagler hopes the screen-to-screen learning will be different and improved from the virtual learning of the spring and summer.

LSD will address and get into the questions parents have next week during their three stakeholder virtual forums. They plan to assess their decision after the first quarter ends on November 6.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back to Learning

Ingham Intermediate School District offers return to school web series

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
According to a post on Facebook, the district said the series will use positive behavioral interventions and support strategies at home, partnering with your school to better support your child, generalizing skills in school and home settings, preventing and responding to behaviors and more.

News

Grand Ledge Schools to announce their return to school plan Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
The plan for the upcoming school year will go before the Grand Ledge Public School's Board of Education Monday.

News

Schools prepare to give students technology package while virtually learning

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT
|
By Maureen Halliday
Schools budget to give students hotspots, Chromebooks, and iPads.

Breaking

DeWitt Public Schools superintendent suggests remote learning to start school year

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
“I want nothing more to see our kids back in school and back to being kids. I want school to look and feel like the school they left in March--it’s been far too long,” he said.

News

Eaton Rapids offers ‘blended’ learning

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
Eaton Rapids joins three other school districts in approving a blended learning plan.

Latest News

News

Tutors prepare for increase in demand this fall

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT
|
By Christiana Ford
Parents expressed mixed reactions regarding the quality of remote learning when it was rushed into place of spring. Their concerns surrounding their kids’ return to school this fall are even greater.

News

Charlotte Public Schools change start date to Aug. 24

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
Charlotte Public Schools has made some changes to their usual calendar.

News

Jackson Public Schools to teach using hybrid learning model

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
Jackson Public Schools are gearing up to teach via a hybrid model.

Back to Learning

Mason Public School Board discusses fall class options

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:43 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
The board is considering all options including in-person and online learning.

Back to Learning

Holt schools will be online only

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
The decision was made at a board of education meeting Monday.

Back to Learning

UPDATE: ELPS Superintendent to recommend remote classes

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:16 AM EDT
|
By Spencer Soicher and Maureen Halliday
ELPS superintendent Dori Leyko will recommend to the school board that the school year begins remotely this fall.