Liz Nagel hosts seminar to share experience, golf tips with the community

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -For just $40 golfers in Mid-Michigan this week had two opportunities to get a 30-minute short game clinic from LPGA pro Liz Nagel, and a 30-minute rules seminar from Terry Kildea (USGA/PGA Rules Referee) with food and beverage included. While the golf tips were great, Nagel sharing her experience as a cancer survivor likely made the largest impact.

“I had a high school golfer ask me about a journey that she is going through right now and I was really honored by that and I’m honored that I can be here for her during her challenge because I think it’s really important to have those people. Even better that I’m a golfer just like she is. I was also really similar to her age so she can relate to me and I was really honored and thankful for that,” Nagel said.

The golf lesson and rules seminar were a great success as well for the former Michigan State Spartan star, leading her to hope that the event could happen again in the future.

“To give back to the community that has given so much to me and supported me for my whole career and to see some familiar faces which is just so great I feel like I could socialize and just talk to them all night. I also feel like they learned some things and also learned some things from Terry rules wise so it’s really good and I thought it was a nice little program and hopefully we can do it again,” Nagel explained.

While the coronavirus pandemic has put golf on hold for most of the summer, Nagel is taking advantage of the extra time she has been able to spend in Mid-Michigan.

“I never really get to spend Mother’s day with my mom or my sister’s birthday with her so it’s been really fun to just be here for this time of year because I’m always traveling March through the fall pretty solidly. So I’ve just been enjoying that and keeping it all in perspective. I’ve told a lot of people if not playing in a golf tournament is my biggest problem I’m probably pretty lucky that that’s my biggest problem right now.”

Nagel, who spent time on the Symetra Tour as well as the LPGA Tour, does not believe that tournaments with no fans will affect her play much once tournaments start back up.

