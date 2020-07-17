Advertisement

Lansing school officials answer questions about new year

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a press conference Friday, the Lansing School District Board of Education and other officials answered questions about its decision to move to 100 percent virtual learning when the 2020-21 school year starts.

“Maintaining health and safety is priority number one,” Board of Education President Gabrielle Lawrence said Thursday. “Again, we know that not everyone is going to be happy. Not everyone is going to be satisfied. We hope that everyone can bear with us as we try to navigate this really difficult situation that we’re going to be dealing with.”

One of the ways the district will navigate the problem is through asking for ideas when it comes to parents who must go to work and can’t be home with their children during the school year.

“Not to put too fine a point on it, but we’re asking for help,” Lawrence said.

District Deputy Superintendent Delsa Chapman said they’re working with area organizations on solutions to that problem.

Chapman also talked about connectivity issues; since students will remotely attend class, they’ll need internet access. One answer could be wi-fi devices that can be set up in businesses or community centers that create what she called a “mega hot spot” of internet access.

Young children will have different requirements than high school seniors, and that was talked about as well.

Students in kindergarten through second grade, for example, won’t be sitting still for as long as older students.

“We know that that is not possible,” Chapman said. “The structure of the early learners’ day will look different than the upper elementary students.”

Other topics included the MHSAA’s Friday announcement on fall sports starting on a traditional schedule — that requires more conversation with officials, Sinicopri said — and the reporting of positive COVID-19 cases in individual schools.

Sinicropi said the district would do whatever area health departments require of them for that.

However the new school year unfolds, the district officials said communication was going to be extremely important.

“We need this to be two-way communication between families and the district,” Lawrence said.

District Superintendent Sam Sinicopri pledged to continue communication in a variety of formats.

The Lansing School District will seek input from stakeholders, including staff, parents, students and community partners via additional virtual forums on the following dates:

• 3 p.m. Monday with district administrators

• 1 p.m. Tuesday with K-12 instructional and support staff.

• 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday with parents, students, community partners and business affiliates

Click here to access the link to the Facebook Live Q and A.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back to Learning

Ingham Intermediate School District offers return to school web series

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
According to a post on Facebook, the district said the series will use positive behavioral interventions and support strategies at home, partnering with your school to better support your child, generalizing skills in school and home settings, preventing and responding to behaviors and more.

News

Grand Ledge Schools to announce their return to school plan Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
The plan for the upcoming school year will go before the Grand Ledge Public School's Board of Education Monday.

News

Schools prepare to give students technology package while virtually learning

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT
|
By Maureen Halliday
Schools budget to give students hotspots, Chromebooks, and iPads.

Breaking

DeWitt Public Schools superintendent suggests remote learning to start school year

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
“I want nothing more to see our kids back in school and back to being kids. I want school to look and feel like the school they left in March--it’s been far too long,” he said.

News

Eaton Rapids offers ‘blended’ learning

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
Eaton Rapids joins three other school districts in approving a blended learning plan.

Latest News

News

Tutors prepare for increase in demand this fall

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT
|
By Christiana Ford
Parents expressed mixed reactions regarding the quality of remote learning when it was rushed into place of spring. Their concerns surrounding their kids’ return to school this fall are even greater.

News

Charlotte Public Schools change start date to Aug. 24

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
Charlotte Public Schools has made some changes to their usual calendar.

News

Jackson Public Schools to teach using hybrid learning model

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
Jackson Public Schools are gearing up to teach via a hybrid model.

Back to Learning

Mason Public School Board discusses fall class options

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:43 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
The board is considering all options including in-person and online learning.

Back to Learning

Holt schools will be online only

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
The decision was made at a board of education meeting Monday.

Back to Learning

UPDATE: ELPS Superintendent to recommend remote classes

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:16 AM EDT
|
By Spencer Soicher and Maureen Halliday
ELPS superintendent Dori Leyko will recommend to the school board that the school year begins remotely this fall.