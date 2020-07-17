Advertisement

Lansing School District plans to begin school year with virtual learning

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At Thursday night’s school board meeting, the Lansing School District announced it will begin the 2020-21 school year with 100% virtual learning. In a statement, superintendent Sam Sinicropi says, “Hopefully we can begin to get our students back into the classroom at their school with their teachers by the end of the first marking period which is around the first week in November.” The district is planning to start the school year on Monday, August 31st.

