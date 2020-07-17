Grand Ledge Public Schools announce restart plans

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Ledge Public Schools has announced two options for returning to school this fall.

Parents will have a choice between sending their kids back to the classroom or keeping them at home for online instruction.

In-person classes will follow the requirements of the MI Safe Schools plan in addition to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local health departments.

Masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced.

The district said online courses will be redesigned to incorporate the needs of students and families. Teachers will undergo further training to prepare for changes.

However, the same standards and curriculum will be followed to ensure students get the same level of instruction.

“We understand things right now are very dynamic, and we know people sometimes change their minds. So now that we have decided on offering two options, we want to quickly collect your preferences so we can better plan for the fall,” said Grand Ledge Public Schools Director of Education John Ellsworth.

Grand Ledge Public Schools Families, THANK YOU for the over 3,000 responses to our last survey! More than 3 out of 4... Posted by Grand Ledge Public Schools on Thursday, July 16, 2020

