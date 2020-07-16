Advertisement

Zion Departs Pelicans’ Camp

New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson.
New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson.(Chris Hagan)
) -BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - The New Orleans Pelicans say top overall draft choice Zion Williamson has left the club to attend to an urgent family medical matter.

The Pelicans say Williamson intends to rejoin the team in the Orlando area for the resumption of the season. But the club has not said whether the former Duke star would be able to return or whether he’ll miss any games because of his departure on Thursday.

Williamson will have to quarantine again when he returns to Central Florida.

Williamson has averaged 23.6 points and 6.8 rebounds in 19 games this season after missing the New Orleans’ first 44 games while recovering from preseason arthroscopic knee surgery.

