Volkswagon executive can finish prison term in Germany

DETROIT (AP) - A former Volkswagen senior manager sentenced to prison for his role in the company’s U.S. emissions scandal can be transferred to his native Germany to serve out the rest of his term. Oliver Schmidt agreed to the transfer during a brief hearing Thursday with U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Stafford in Detroit. The U.S. and Germany have signed off, although the reason for the move hasn’t been publicly disclosed. In 2017, Schmidt was sentenced to seven years in prison for covering up a scheme to evade pollution limits on U.S. diesel vehicles. He had been scheduled to get out of prison in the U.S. in December of 2022.

