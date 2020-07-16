Advertisement

Thousands without power across Mid-Michigan

Consumers Energy says they are working to figure out what's causing the outages
Power outages
Power outages
By Brittany Andrade and WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is reporting 11, 569 people are without power.

Many of the outages are in Potterville, Charlotte, and near the Olivet and Eaton Rapids area.

At this time, Consumers Energy says they do not know what is causing the outages.

Crews are on site to figure out the problem.

This is a developing story. WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available.

