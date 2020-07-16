Thousands without power across Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is reporting 11, 569 people are without power.

Many of the outages are in Potterville, Charlotte, and near the Olivet and Eaton Rapids area.

At this time, Consumers Energy says they do not know what is causing the outages.

Crews are on site to figure out the problem.

This is a developing story. WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available.

Stay with News 10 and WILX.com as we follow this situation. Refresh your page to make sure you are seeing the most current information.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.