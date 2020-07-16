Advertisement

State officials announce 645 additional cases of COVID-19 in Michigan

(DNR Map with WLUC edits in canva)
(DNR Map with WLUC edits in canva)(WLUC newsroom)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Health Officials are reporting 645 additional cases and 16 deaths of COVID-19 in the state of Michigan Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases to 71,842 with 6,101 deaths.

Eaton County is reporting 290 cases with seven deaths.

Ingham County is reporting 1,189 cases with 29 deaths.

Jackson County is reporting 542 cases with 31 deaths.

Ionia County is reporting 194 cases with five deaths.

Earlier this week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s mask-mandate went into effect requiring all Michigan residents to wear a mask inside public indoor spaces and crowded outdoor spaces. Under the order, those who fail to comply can be fined $500 and be refused service from open businesses.

However, on Thursday, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said it will not be ticketing individuals for not wearing masks.

“I would remind people to respect a business or store’s requirements to wear a mask. Non-compliant store guests who do not leave when asked may be prosecuted from trespassing or disorderly conduct under Michigan law,” Sheriff Charlie Noll said.

Noll said the official position of the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office is to continue to educate the public on the benefits of wearing a face mask inside indoor public spaces.

