SBAM Task Force identifies necessary small business policy changes resulting from pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New policy changes regarding small businesses in Michigan were presented to state and federal leaders and regulators on Thursday.

Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM) organized its COVID-19 Task Force after determining that more steps would need to be taken to assist small businesses beyond a clear reopening schedule.

“As we work to help small businesses through this pandemic, it has become clear that they need much more than a reopening plan to be able to succeed in the future,” said SBAM President Brian Calley. “The task force identified a thorough list of recommendations for state and federal leaders and regulators that will go a long way in saving as many small businesses as possible.”

The task force issued policy change recommendations for both state and federal officials in the following areas: liability protection, regulations, taxes, unemployment insurance costs, workers’ compensation and economic development.

“How small businesses operate will likely never be the same after the COVID-19 pandemic, and changes are needed to ensure small business can succeed now and into the future,” Milan Gandhi, SBAM COVID-19 Task Force Chairperson and owner of Med-Share, Inc. said. “Our task force took a hard look at small business operations and policies we are required to follow and created a roadmap that we hope elected officials and regulators will use going forward.”

The full task force report is available here.

