SBAM Task Force identifies necessary small business policy changes resulting from pandemic

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New policy changes regarding small businesses in Michigan were presented to state and federal leaders and regulators on Thursday.

Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM) organized its COVID-19 Task Force after determining that more steps would need to be taken to assist small businesses beyond a clear reopening schedule.

“As we work to help small businesses through this pandemic, it has become clear that they need much more than a reopening plan to be able to succeed in the future,” said SBAM President Brian Calley. “The task force identified a thorough list of recommendations for state and federal leaders and regulators that will go a long way in saving as many small businesses as possible.” 

The task force issued policy change recommendations for both state and federal officials in the following areas: liability protection, regulations, taxes, unemployment insurance costs, workers’ compensation and economic development.

“How small businesses operate will likely never be the same after the COVID-19 pandemic, and changes are needed to ensure small business can succeed now and into the future,” Milan Gandhi, SBAM COVID-19 Task Force Chairperson and owner of Med-Share, Inc. said. “Our task force took a hard look at small business operations and policies we are required to follow and created a roadmap that we hope elected officials and regulators will use going forward.”

The full task force report is available here.

Latest News

News

Michigan, MSU coaches join Whitmer administration ‘mask-up’ campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Michigan and Michigan State University athletic coaches are coming together in partnership with the Whitmer administration to call on Michigan residents to wear a mask while they’re out in public in the state’s Mask Up Michigan campaign, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

Breaking

UPDATE: Consumers Energy says power restored to 7,000 in Eaton County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brittany Andrade and WILX News 10
Consumers Energy is reporting more than 11,000 people are without power.

News

Michigan couple buries $1 million worth of jewelry

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Johnny and Amy Perri decided to dig up this plan when the pandemic forced their jewelry store to close.

News

Michigan State Police looking for investigative lead in vehicle arson

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Around 4:15 a.m., Michigan State Police Jackson Post troopers were called on Wednesday, June 17 to a vehicle fire in the 100 block of Clay Street.

Latest News

News

MLBA launches new de-escalation program

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
The Michigan Licensed Beverage Association introduced a program to teach restaurant and bar staff how to de-escalate a situation.

News

911 call reveals man stabbed multiple times over a mask

Updated: 18 hours ago
Eaton County dispatch released the 9-1-1 call in Tuesday’s stabbing at Quality Dairy.

News

East Lansing mayor, city council member resign during meeting

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
Mayor Ruth Beier and Mark Meadows stepped down suddenly during Tuesday's city council meeting.

News

Meridian Township settling officer crash case

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Meridian Township’s insurance carrier will reportedly pay $2 million to settle a claim from a fatal crash involving a police officer.

News

Charlotte announces new mayor

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Charlotte's new mayor has served multiple years on Milan's City Council.

News

Protesters gather, call for HEROES Act to pass

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Protesters call for the HEROES Act to be passed to provide funds when unemployment benefits stop on July 25.