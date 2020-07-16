Advertisement

Publisher of 8 Michigan newspapers closing printing plant

MGN
MGN(KNOP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A printing plant near Grand Rapids that produces eight MLive Media Group newspapers will close, shifting the work to Cleveland.

The plant opened in Walker with much fanfare in 2004, replacing presses that operated for decades at The Grand Rapids Press. It lately has been printing the Press as well as other Michigan newspapers owned by MLive Media.

“It was a difficult decision, especially since we have such dedicated employees who are really focused on helping us be the best that we can be,” said Tim Gruber, president and chief revenue officer at MLive Media.

The Cleveland site has more capacity than the Walker plant and outside printing contracts, Gruber said.

There are 71 employees at the plant, including 45 who are part-time. They will be given an opportunity to apply for jobs at the Cleveland plant, which is owned by MLive Media’s parent company, Advance Local.

