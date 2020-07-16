Protester says he was bumped by CATA bus

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The man who claims he was bumped by a CATA bus during a protest Tuesday is speaking out.

Paul Birdsong says a CATA bus didn’t move when he and his group, “We the Free People of Lansing” were protesting against police brutality in front of the State Capitol.

Birdsong says he and close to 10 other members of his group were standing over the Black Lives Matter mural on Capitol Avenue to keep it from being run over.

He said all the cars and busses switched lanes to avoid hitting the protesters except for one.

“The number 9 bus came and drove right across the line and put the thing up against my belly. He stayed there with the bus pressed against my belly for a good half hour,” Birdsong said.

The Lansing Police Department is still investigating the incident.

