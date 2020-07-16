Advertisement

New program offers rent debt relief

(Allison Wong, KCRG-TV9)
(Allison Wong, KCRG-TV9)(KCRG)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s eviction ban expired Wednesday, prompting concerns among housing advocates that a rushed handoff to an aid program may leave many without help.

In late March, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order to protect renters from being kicked out of their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the Michigan State Housing Development Authority is trying to replace this order with an Eviction Diversion Program to pay rental debts and provide legal help for low income households.

Housing advocates said funding for the effort — tens of millions of dollars of federal aid — won’t be available to organizations that will give it out until early August.

The MSHDA said there could be $50 million provided for rental assistance, $4 million for housing resource agencies’ case management, $4 million for legal services and $2 million for administrative costs.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Increase in COVID-19 testing leads to delays

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Christiana Ford
The increase in COVID-19 testing leads to delays.

News

Lansing to host virtual diversity and including meetings

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Mayor’s Diversity and Inclusion Council and City of Lansing department is holding upcoming virtual meetings to create discourse around issues pertinent to the Greater Lansing community.

News

Dean Transportation getting ready to take kids to school

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Cody Butler
School buses are designed to haul as many children to and from school as possible, which makes social distancing very hard.

News

Mr. Taco vandal skips hearing

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Ray Pippin, 49, of Lansing, is charged with a felony involving destruction of property valued from $1,000 to $20,000.

Latest News

News

Protesters arrested at bus garage in Detroit

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Annual Lansing Bike and Seek is happening for fifth year--with ‘social distancing twist’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The 5th Annual Lansing Bike and Seek is a treasure hunt around the City of Lansing on bicycles.

News

Health experts and elected officials hold press conference to discuss COVID-19 impact on communities of color

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
During a press conference on Thursday hosted by the Lansing Branch of the NAACP and Protect Our Care Michigan, Ingham County elected officials and a public health expert discussed the impact of COVID-19 on communities of color.

News

Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says it will not issue tickets to those not wearing masks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The sheriff's office said it will continue to educate the community on the importance of wearing masks.

News

MDHHS releases new rules to stop dangerous restraint usage in youth facilities, reform to improve child welfare system

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
MDHHS has already terminated its contracts with Lakeside and suspended Lakeside’s license. The Lakeside youth who died was restrained by staff for 12 minutes for throwing food; there is video proof of staff members laying across the youth victim’s upper torso.

News

UPDATE: Lansing man identified and presumed dead after going missing in Lake Michigan

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The man was last seen around 9:10 p.m. Sunday night.