Advertisement

NASA spacecraft snaps closest picture of the sun

One of over 425 million high-resolution images of the sun taken by NASA&amp;rsquo;S Solar Dynamics Observatory.(Source: NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory; CNN)
One of over 425 million high-resolution images of the sun taken by NASA&amp;rsquo;S Solar Dynamics Observatory.(Source: NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory; CNN) (KOTA)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A European and NASA spacecraft has snapped the closest pictures ever taken of the sun, revealing countless little “campfires” flaring everywhere.

Scientists on Thursday released the first images taken by Solar Orbiter, launched from Cape Canaveral in February.

The orbiter was about 48 million miles (77 million kilometers) from the sun — about halfway between Earth and the sun — when it took the stunning high-resolution pictures last month.

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe is flying much closer to the sun than Solar Orbiter — too close for cameras to safely photograph the sun. Its lone camera faces away from the sun to observe the solar wind.

That’s why Solar Orbiter’s new pictures showing vibrant swirls of yellow and dark smoky gray — the first images from so close and at such small scale — are so precious. The team had to create a new vocabulary to name these tiny flare-ups, said European Space Agency project scientist Daniel Muller.

Muller described the observed multitude of “campfires” shooting into the corona, or sun’s crown-like outer atmosphere, as quite possibly “the tiny cousins of the solar flares that we already know.” Millions if not billions of times smaller, these tiny flares may be heating the corona, he said, long known to be hundreds of times hotter than the actual solar surface for unknown reasons.

The Royal Observatory of Belgium’s David Berghmans, principal scientist of the instrument that captured the images, said he was blown away. He said his first response was: “This is not possible. It cannot be that good.”

“It was really much better than we expected, but what we dared to hope for,” Berghmans said.

These so-called campfires, Berghmans noted, are “literally everywhere we look.” Not yet well understood, they could be mini explosions, or nanoflares. More measurements are planned.

The $1.5 billion spacecraft will tilt its orbit as the mission goes on, providing unprecedented views of the sun’s poles. This vantage point will allow it to capture the first pictures of the solar poles.

Solar Orbiter will get even closer to the sun in two years.

“This is just the beginning of the long epic journey of Solar Orbiter,” Muller said.

The pandemic has forced Solar Orbiter’s scientists to work from home for months. Only a few engineers are allowed at any one time inside the control center in Darmstadt, Germany.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ap

Johnson & Johnson has strong second quarter, major outlook for year

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Johnson & Johnson had a surprisingly strong second quarter and bumped up its 2020 forecast even after COVID-19 contributed to a 40% drop in U.S. medical device sales.

News

Health experts and elected officials hold press conference to discuss COVID-19 impact on communities of color

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
During a press conference on Thursday hosted by the Lansing Branch of the NAACP and Protect Our Care Michigan, Ingham County elected officials and a public health expert discussed the impact of COVID-19 on communities of color.

News

Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says it will not issue tickets to those not wearing masks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The sheriff's office said it will continue to educate the community on the importance of wearing masks.

News

MDHHS releases new rules to stop dangerous restraint usage in youth facilities, reform to improve child welfare system

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
MDHHS has already terminated its contracts with Lakeside and suspended Lakeside’s license. The Lakeside youth who died was restrained by staff for 12 minutes for throwing food; there is video proof of staff members laying across the youth victim’s upper torso.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Lansing man identified and presumed dead after going missing in Lake Michigan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The man was last seen around 9:10 p.m. Sunday night.

News

Attorney General Nessel and others file suit against Secretary DeVos and U.S. Department of Education for repealing Critical Borrower Defense Regulations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined 22 other attorneys general in filing a lawsuit against Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and the U.S. Department of Education (USDE).

Ap

Michigan has most virus cases in 2 months; Izzo backs masks

Updated: 3 hours ago
Michigan on Wednesday reported its biggest increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in nearly two months, leading Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to say she may be forced to reimpose some restrictions if the upward trajectory holds.

Ap

President Trump’s niece writes tell-all memoir amid backlash

Updated: 3 hours ago
Mary L. Trump’s scathing memoir about her uncle, President Donald Trump, is nearly a million seller on preorders alone.

Ap

Central Michigan AD leaving to raise funds at Florida State

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Central Michigan was previously scheduled to play Nebraska and Northwestern in September, games the Mid-American Conference school was counting on for its athletics budget.

News

SBAM Task Force identifies necessary small business policy changes resulting from pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
New policy changes regarding small businesses in Michigan were presented to state and federal leaders and regulators on Thursday.