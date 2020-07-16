Advertisement

MSU Athletics employees to get pay cut

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Contract employees with the Michigan State University Athletics department will face a temporary salary reduction if they make $100,000 per year or more.

The university said in a Thursday news release that the reductions begin Sept. 1 and last for a year.

The reductions are on a sliding scale ranging from 2 to 10 percent.

MSU Athletic Director Bill Beekman will take a 10 percent cut. Head Men’s Basketball Coach Tom Izzo and Head Football Coach Mel Tucker will each get a 7 percent reduction.

According to the release, a 7 percent reduction corresponds to salary of $500,000 or more.

“I know this decision will impact staff members and their families, but the unfortunate reality is that we cannot make the budget reductions we’ll need to make without impacting our team,” Beekman said in the release. “It’s part of a shared sacrifice that will benefit the entire athletic department, allowing us to remain student-focused and ensuring the health, safety and wellness of all within the department while navigating the challenges ahead.”

