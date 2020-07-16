MSU Athletics Announces Staff Pay Cuts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State announced Thursday one year pay reductions for anyone on its staff who earns $100,000 or more per year. The reductions begin September 1st. Athletic Director Bill Beekman takes the biggest percentage cut at 10 per cent. Football coach Mel Tucker and basketball coach Tom Izzo each will take seven per cent reductions. Those three salaries along will save an estimated $1 million. Those making $100,000 to $149,000 per year get the smallest cuts at two per cent. Beekman said it is certain the department will take a significant hit in revenue in the year ahead no matter what happens with the Covid issues at this point.

