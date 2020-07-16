Advertisement

MSU Athletics Announces Staff Pay Cuts

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State announced Thursday one year pay reductions for anyone on its staff who earns $100,000 or more per year. The reductions begin September 1st. Athletic Director Bill Beekman takes the biggest percentage cut at 10 per cent. Football coach Mel Tucker and basketball coach Tom Izzo each will take seven per cent reductions. Those three salaries along will save an estimated $1 million. Those making $100,000 to $149,000 per year get the smallest cuts at two per cent. Beekman said it is certain the department will take a significant hit in revenue in the year ahead no matter what happens with the Covid issues at this point.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Zion Departs Pelicans’ Camp

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Zion Leaves New Orleans Camp in Orlando

Sports

Latest Covid Athletic Developments

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Latest Covid Athletic Developments

Sports

MSU Athletics employees to get pay cut

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Coaches Tom Izzo and Mel Tucker will see 7 percent salary reductions.

Sports

Former Major League Star Taylor Dies at 84

Updated: 1 hour ago
Former Phillies Star Taylor Dies at 84

Latest News

Sports

Michigan Women’s Amateur Golf Begins Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
Michigan Women's Amateur Golf to Begin Saturday

Sports

In My View 7/15/2020: Coronavirus impact on the NFL

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The NFL is developing a mask to wear under neath players helmets to help protect against the Covid virus during competition. If it works will other levels of the game add such a piece of equipment for a long time down the road? If the masks do work for the NFL you can almost be assured that the demand for such a product will be high and high school and colleges everywhere will want them for their players for practices and games.

Sports

MHSAA to stream high school sports

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Seth Wells
Cameras that follow movement on the field or in the arena are being donated to schools.

Sports

Baseball Players Adding Grievance Lawyer?

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 2:02 PM EDT
Baseball Players Considering a Grievance Lawyer

Sports

Tennessee Football Has Covid Issues

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT
Tennessee Has Covid Football Issues

Sports

Various Major League Teams Have Injury Issues

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 1:57 PM EDT
At least three major league teams have injury issues