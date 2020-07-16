Mr. Taco vandal skips hearing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The man accused of vandalizing Mr. Taco in South Lansing skipped his court hearing Thursday morning.

Ray Pippin, 49, of Lansing, is charged with a felony involving destruction of property valued from $1,000 to $20,000.

The incident happened back on Saturday, May 16 around 2 a.m. while the restaurant was closed, according to the Lansing Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the business around that time after receiving malicious destruction of property complaint.

Police made contact with Bill Bonofiglo, Mr. Taco’s owner, and reviewed surveillance camera footage that showed a man throwing landscape rocks through several windows.

The damage done to Mr. Taco has since been repaired.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

