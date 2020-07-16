Advertisement

Michigan Women’s Amateur Golf Begins Saturday

Nearly 100 women played golf and raised funds for a good cause Aug. 18 at the Red Fox Run golf course.
Nearly 100 women played golf and raised funds for a good cause Aug. 18 at the Red Fox Run golf course. (WLUC)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The five day Michigan Women’s Amateur Golf Championship begins Saturday at Michigan State University’s Forest Akers West Course. The field numbers 84-- stroke play Saturday and Sunday, the field reduced to 32 bracketed for match play Monday through Wednesday. Michigan State women’s golf coach Stacy Slobodnik Stoll and her daughter are both entered. Stoll has won 19 previous GAM tournaments and the Amateur twice, in 1996 and 1998. She was the runner up a year ago.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Zion Departs Pelicans’ Camp

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Zion Leaves New Orleans Camp in Orlando

Sports

Latest Covid Athletic Developments

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Latest Covid Athletic Developments

Sports

MSU Athletics Announces Staff Pay Cuts

Updated: 33 minutes ago
MSU Athletics announces staff pay cuts

Sports

MSU Athletics employees to get pay cut

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Coaches Tom Izzo and Mel Tucker will see 7 percent salary reductions.

Sports

Former Major League Star Taylor Dies at 84

Updated: 1 hour ago
Former Phillies Star Taylor Dies at 84

Latest News

Sports

In My View 7/15/2020: Coronavirus impact on the NFL

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The NFL is developing a mask to wear under neath players helmets to help protect against the Covid virus during competition. If it works will other levels of the game add such a piece of equipment for a long time down the road? If the masks do work for the NFL you can almost be assured that the demand for such a product will be high and high school and colleges everywhere will want them for their players for practices and games.

Sports

MHSAA to stream high school sports

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Seth Wells
Cameras that follow movement on the field or in the arena are being donated to schools.

Sports

Baseball Players Adding Grievance Lawyer?

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 2:02 PM EDT
Baseball Players Considering a Grievance Lawyer

Sports

Tennessee Football Has Covid Issues

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT
Tennessee Has Covid Football Issues

Sports

Various Major League Teams Have Injury Issues

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 1:57 PM EDT
At least three major league teams have injury issues