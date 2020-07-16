Michigan Women’s Amateur Golf Begins Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The five day Michigan Women’s Amateur Golf Championship begins Saturday at Michigan State University’s Forest Akers West Course. The field numbers 84-- stroke play Saturday and Sunday, the field reduced to 32 bracketed for match play Monday through Wednesday. Michigan State women’s golf coach Stacy Slobodnik Stoll and her daughter are both entered. Stoll has won 19 previous GAM tournaments and the Amateur twice, in 1996 and 1998. She was the runner up a year ago.

