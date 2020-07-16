Michigan couple buries $1 million worth of jewelry

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In the mood for something actually fun to do during the pandemic? Ever dreamed of going on a treasure hunt? Well one Michigan couple is making that a reality.

Johnny Perri buried about a million dollars worth of gold and jewelry for those who are willing to put in the work.

Due to the pandemic, Johnny and Amy were forced to closed their family jewelry store in Washington Township.

That’s when they decided it was the perfect time to make a real-life treasure hunt, burying stashes of vintage engagement rings, precious coins, and gold and silver.

The treasures are hidden all across Michigan and each are worth around $4,000.

Johnny said him and his wife enjoyed putting this together.

“We had the time of our life burying everything. It was awesome man,” said Johnny.

Each treasure has a GPS tracker for monitoring.

The treasure hunt starts August 1, and clues to the treasure will cost hunters $49.

