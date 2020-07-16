Advertisement

Latest Covid Athletic Developments

(WSAZ)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
UNDATED (AP) - The American Athletic Conference will require all its schools to test football players for COVID-19 at least 72 hours before competition.

The announcement by the American comes ahead of the expected release of recommendations from the NCAA. The Power Five conferences have been working toward a minimum standard for testing throughout major college football.

AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco says the testing protocols will apply throughout the regular and bowl seasons. More operational protocols are still being finalized, as are testing protocols for other sports.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MEAC

Another conference cancels fall sports

UNDATED (AP) - The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference has suspended fall sports, becoming the third Division I league to postpone its football season.

Following fellow FCS conferences the Ivy League and Patriot League, the MEAC announced it would not have competition in the fall and consider trying to make up the schedule for those sports in the 2021 spring semester.

The MEAC is comprised of 11 historically black colleges, though its membership is in flux. Earlier this year, Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman announced they would be leaving the MEAC and joining the Southwestern Athletic Conference next year. MEAC-power North Carolina A&T has announced it will be moving to the Big South in 2021.

Elsewhere in college sports:

- The Big East Conference has joined several other leagues in deciding to play only conference opponents during the fall sports season, if it’s able to play at all. The basketball-focused conference announced the decision Thursday. The Big East still hasn’t decided whether it will conduct a fall season and championships.

Coaches Tom Izzo and Mel Tucker will see 7 percent salary reductions.

The NFL is developing a mask to wear under neath players helmets to help protect against the Covid virus during competition. If it works will other levels of the game add such a piece of equipment for a long time down the road? If the masks do work for the NFL you can almost be assured that the demand for such a product will be high and high school and colleges everywhere will want them for their players for practices and games.

Cameras that follow movement on the field or in the arena are being donated to schools.

